PAWS Chicago Pet of the Week: Gee Gee

CHICAGO (CBS) -- OH Gee, Our WBBM PAWS Chicago Pet of the Week is a medium hair mixed breed cat named Gee Gee.

PAWS Chicago

This 11-year-old doll unofficially has the softest fur of any cat in history. She is a gentle soul who definitely likes her cat naps, but the moment you enter the room, she will saunter on over to you in a cheap effort to get pets and ear scratches.

PAWS Chicago

She is curious and playful and will use her voice to say hello and play. She is good with other cats and even dogs. Visit pawschicago.org to schedule your appointment, and walk-ins are also welcome.

You can "Take a PAWS from Holiday Shopping" by taking pictures with adoptable pups along the Mag Mile on Giving Tuesday. PAWS Chicago will be at the Holly Jolly Lodge in the Michigan Ave. entrance of The Shops at North Bridge from 1 to 3 p.m. on Tuesday and Saturdays in December. Relieve your holiday stress by snuggling a PAWS pet. For any donation to PAWS, you can take a holiday picture with the pups too.