PAWS Chicago Pet of the Week - Dijon

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Our PAWS Chicago Pet of the Week is not as spicy as you might think. Meet Dijon.

PAWS Chicago

He's been described by the PAWS Chicago team as a "velcro pup" because he's patient, fond of people, and always willing to snuggle up to your side.

Dijon is just a big love, about 60 pounds, and is ready to make his way into a loving home.

PAWS Chicago

Visitors can meet him at the PAWS Chicago Lincoln Park Adoption Center.

Head to pawschicago.org to schedule your appointment, and walk-ins are also welcome.

North Shore New Friend event

PAWS Chicago is holding its North Shore New Friend Event from 12 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 9, at the Glenn L. Felner Adoption Center at 1616 Deerfield Rd. in Highland Park.