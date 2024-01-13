PAWS Chicago Pet of the Week: Dave

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Our PAWS Chicago Pet of the Week is Dave.

This attractive young pup can almost be described as a "snow bunny." Not only does he like snow and chasing snowballs, but he hops around like a bunny rabbit.

PAWS Chicago

Dave is 10 months old and is a solid 50 pounds, but he's so friendly and, of course, comes with playful energy. He came to PAWS a few weeks ago with two littermates. He is the last one still at the shelter.

PAWS Chicago

Make an appointment on the PAWS website and see Dave today!

If you haven't made a New Year's resolution, it's not too late, and there is no better promise than one you make to help homeless pets on their journey to their forever homes. To play with dogs and cats like Dave and help PAWS with all aspects of their operation, you can attend a volunteer open house on Sunday, Jan. 14, at their Little Village Animal Hospital from 1 to 4 p.m. Register at pawschicago.org/volunteeropenhouse.