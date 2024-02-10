PAWS Chicago Pet of the Week: Danielle

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Our PAWS Pet of the Week is Danielle.

She arrived at PAWS Chicago with 78 other pets from the Caribbean island of Dominica.

CBS News Chicago

She was skinny, dehydrated, with two-tick borne diseases and injuries to both of her eyelids. Weeks later, after surgery for her eyes and other procedures at the PAWS Chicago Medical Center, she is better than ever and ready to meet you at the PAWS Lincoln Park Adoption Center.

PAWS Chicago

Adoption Event

PAWS is hosting a 9-day adoption event starting Saturday, Feb. 10. Adoption fees for select pets will be reduced by 50%. They are open late on Valentine's Day and encourage you to find our best match, in a pet, by taking the PAWS Chicago ComPETibility quiz. It's a great first step to adding a cute member to your family.

For more information go to PAWSChicago.org.