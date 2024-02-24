Watch CBS News
PAWS Chicago Pet of the Week: Crunch

By Jeramie Bizzle, Tom McFeeley

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Our PAWS Chicago Pet of the Week is a 10-month-old ready to be your Captain. Meet Crunch! 

He is a mixed-breed dog who likes to smile with his tongue hanging out to the side and fill your day with his infectious energy. 

He has spent time in a foster home, so he has already mastered some commands, such as sit, stay, down, wait, and shake. He likes bath time and lets you wipe down his paws after a walk or playtime outside. 

Visit him today at the PAWS Chicago Adoption Center. 

Pup Pop-Up

PAWS is holding a special "Pup Pop-Up" Event on Saturday, Feb. 24 from 6 to 9 p.m., where you can meet 10 different dogs currently in foster homes but ready to be adopted. Register for this event at PAWSChicago.org/adopt today!  

Jeramie Bizzle
j-bizzle.jpg

Jeramie Bizzle is a digital news producer at CBS 2 Chicago.

First published on February 24, 2024 / 8:40 AM CST

