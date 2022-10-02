PAWS Chicago hosting dog adoption event Sunday at Museum of Science and Industry
CHICAGO (CBS) -- PAWS Chicago is hosting an adoption event at the Museum of Science and Industry Smart Park.
Attendees will be able to meet some of the adoptable dogs from PAWS.
They can also view a screening of "Superpower Dogs" at the museum which explains the science behind what makes dogs, so amazing.
The adoption event runs from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.
