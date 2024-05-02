Flute hits the high notes in this week's Pet Rescue Spotlight

CHICAGO (CBS) — Pet rescue organizations around Chicago continue to report a need for forever homes. This week, Amy Johnson from PAWS Chicago highlighted the story of Flute.

"Flute is 2 months old and was part of a litter of eight, an unexpected litter. The parents came to PAWS because they knew that we were a no-kill shelter and we would be able to get them adopted out. We still have seven (more) available, all named after musical instruments," Johnson said.

Because Flute is a puppy, she'd do well in just about any home.

"She's very energetic and would be great with parents or people with kids. She likes to play," Johnson said.

CBS

PAWS Chicago is hosting its Spring Adopt-A-Thon this weekend, and Johnson said it's a critical time for the shelter.

"The warm weather brings out the kittens and the puppies, big litters. It's the perfect time to come out. Especially with the warm weather, it's easier to walk your dogs, and the kids are going to be home over the summer," Johnson said.

According to Johnson, PAWS is expanding its hours to accommodate people who want to give a special animal a forever home.

"We are expanding because we have an animal crisis going on in Chicago right now. We have expanded the hours, not just over the weekend. It will start Friday, May 3, through Saturday, May 11," Johnson said. "We'll have expanded hours, more appointments, more volunteers and staff to get these guys adopted out."

The PAWS Chicago website has details on the Spring Adopt-A-Thon, and information on how you can adopt or foster a pet in need or volunteer your time to help the adorable animals.