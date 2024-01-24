PAWS Chicago leads way in providing antibody to dogs with devastating parvo virus

CHICAGO (CBS) -- For so many of us, pets are part of the family – and a Chicago animal shelter is leading the way in keeping them healthy by stopping a deadly virus in dogs.

Until now, there has not been a proven treatment for the parvovirus.

But PAWS Chicago is now leading the way as the only shelter in the city providing the first authorized monoclonal antibody for parvovirus. Dr. Alycia Eisenstein is the medical director of PAWS Chicago – and has been on the front line.

"It's been devastating and heartbreaking, you know, seeing parvo," Eisenstein said.

Parvo is a virus dogs can ingest from another dog through fecal matter – ultimately destroying their intestines.

"They will end up passing from severe dehydration and then secondary infection," said Eisenstein, "so it is a devastating disease."

But the new antibody rolled out by Elanco Animal health incorporated allows what the veterinarians at PAWS call a second lease on life. It is all part of a multi-year mission called, "Defend Puppies, Defeat Parvo," to save 1 million puppies from the virus by 2030.

"It's horrible to see a puppy suffering, and to know that we don't really have any treatment for it just supportive care," said Dr. Eisenstein, "and sometimes we have to elected euthanasia." So short of using bleach we can't get rid of it."

Eisenstein added that parvo is an enveloped virus – making it very difficult to eliminate in the environment.

"So, you know, short of using bleach, we can't get rid of it," said Eisenstein.

With the virus being so contagious, dogs who test positive for parvo are placed in isolation room away from other dogs. And those entering are required to wear personal protective equipment from the neck down.

At a PAWS shelter in Little Village, one isolation room houses critical patients who are not necessarily diagnosed with parvo. The other room houses parvo patients.

When CBS 2 visited on Wednesday, the only parvo patient at the PAWS shelter in Little Village is a black and white Shih Tzu named Luna.

Dr. Emily Yacker has cared for Luna from the moment she arrived with parvo. Luna came in very sick, Yakcer said.

After Luna tested positive for parvo, she was immediately given the antibody.

"We put her on IV fluids, IV antibiotics, IV pain medication, anti-nausea medication, and medication to settle her tummy," she said.

Parvo often requires eight days of critical care, and it could take up to a month for a dog to recover fully. After five days of around the clock care, Luna was on the mend – but still had a way to go.

"She seems so much brighter today. The biggest thing that's changed over the last 24 hours is that she started eating on her own," said Dr. Yacker, "which is so important."

Just five days in, Luna had already showed those at PAWS Chicago what her favorite foods were.

"Hot dogs, and chicken," Dr. Yacker said.

Luna is just one of 10 pets who have been provided the life-saving monoclonal antibody treatment for the vicious virus. And now, PAWS plans to expand.

"We have now partnered with Chicago Animal Care and Control to take all of their positive parvo puppies – so we are ready," My hope is that eventually we can eradicate parvo but until then we will be at frontline to make sure that these puppies that end up at animal control do get a second lease at life," Dr. Eisenstein said.

For anyone who may want to adopt Luna, she must be released from ICU, then spend time in a foster home to become herself once again before she becomes available for adoption.