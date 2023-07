CHICAGO (CBS) -- CBS 2 highlights pet rescue organizations around Chicago each Thursday.

In the studio is Ashlynn Boyce, who founded Paws and Claws Cat Rescue in Evanston with kittens Leopold and Leonardo.

Paws and Claws started as foster-based only, but the organization has grown quickly. For more information, head to the Paws and Claws website.

Spayathon 2023 launched today! This time of year is our busiest and with an influx of cats and kittens comes a greater... Posted by Paws and Claws Cat Rescue on Wednesday, July 26, 2023