Chicago Animal Care and Control hosting first-ever 'Pawject Runway' fashion show at Daley Plaza
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Everything will go to the dogs this afternoon at Daley Plaza.
Chicago Animal Care and Control invites you to its first-ever "Pawject Runway" fashion show.
Starting at noon, adoptable dogs will be showcased in hopes of finding their forever homes.
You can also donate pet supplies, clean towels, and newspapers for the CACC shelters.
