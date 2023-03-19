Vallas, Johnson stump for Black votes ahead of early voting in mayoral race

CHICAGO (CBS) -- With the Black vote in Chicago playing a pivotal role in the upcoming runoff election, mayoral candidates Brandon Johnson and Paul Vallas spent their day Sunday trying to shore up support among the African American community.

With little more than two weeks until Election Day, Johnson visited six Black churches on the South and West sides, including Progressive Baptist Church in Armour Square.

"What this moment requires is a leader; someone who can collaborate with folks to build understanding and knowledge, to think about the prevailing problems that exist today, and then come up with the right solutions," Johnson said.

Johnson also made campaign stops at a popular West Side restaurant and with The Union to End Slums, a West Side community organization.

Meantime, Vallas joined former mayoral rival Willie Wilson, who already has endorsed him in the runoff election, as Vallas was endorsed by a group of Black clergy members.

"Clearly, we know what the issues are; public safety, quality of education, and equity and affordability," Vallas said. "We can't make progress in any of these three areas if we're not partnering with the strongest institutions in our communities, and those strong institutions are your faith-based institutions of all denominations."

Early voting in the mayoral runoff begins Monday, and Election Day is on April 4.

Monday night, you can watch Johnson and Vallas answer questions as part of Chicago's Black and Latino Future: Conversations with the Mayoral Candidates. CBS 2 Investigator Dorothy Tucker will be one of the panelists asking questions at the Chicago History Museum. You can watch the q&a live on our streaming channel, CBS News Chicago, on Monday at 5:30 p.m.