Paul Vallas, Brandon Johnson tout endorsements as they campaign for mayoral runoff

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago mayoral finalists Paul Vallas and Brandon Johnson are stacking up and showcasing endorsements – four weeks before they face off in the mayoral runoff.

As CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reported, Vallas and Johnson were each endorsed Monday by leaders in Chicago's Black community. There were also endorsements announced over the weekend.

Longtime political experts say securing the Black community's vote in Chicago could be a key factor in the April 4 runoff. But how much weight the endorsements carry is up for debate.

"Endorsements in the mayor's race aren't usually enough to swing it," said University of Illinois Chicago political science professor emeritus and former alderman Dick Simpson.

But endorsements can't usually hurt either – which is why Johnson and Vallas are quick to publicize them.

Ald. Roderick Sawyer (6th) endorsed Vallas on Monday.

"This endorsement is special to me, because of Rod's history; his background," Vallas said.

Sawyer was the first of the seven losing mayoral candidates to make a runoff endorsement. His backing came just days after West Side Ald. Walter Burnett (27th) and former Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White also threw their support behind Vallas – a former chief executive officer of the Chicago Public Schools.

"His values lined up with my values a little bit more than mine lined up with Commissioner Johnson's," Sawyer said.

Those endorsements from leaders in the Black community may matter. Simpson said Vallas needs to get a significant percentage of the city's Black vote to have a chance at winning.

"Race still matters in Chicago politics," Simpson said.

Meanwhile, Johnson, who now serves as the 1st District commissioner on the Cook County Board, secured the backing of longtime popular West Side U.S. Rep. Danny Davis (D-Illinois) – even though Davis considers Vallas a friend.

"Paul brings whatever attributes that he has, but I would have Brandon Johnson any day," Davis said.

Both candidates are quick to say they are reaching out to everyone in the city.

"This is not about securing the Black vote alone," Johnson said. "This is about making sure that the city of Chicago can grow together."

Simpson said a potential runoff game-changer could be who outgoing Mayor Lori Lightfoot and unsuccessful mayoral candidate U.S. Rep. Jesús "Chuy" García endorse.

"Their voters, if they were to switch, to say, Brandon Johnson, would be enough to elect him," Simpson said.

Simpson said an endorsement from an alderman may be worth a few thousand votes. The backing of a former statewide leader like Jesse White carries more weight.

The same goes when it comes to Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle – who Johnson's campaign says will throw her weight behind him on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, another runner-up for mayor, Ja'Mal Green, tweeted Monday that he hosted both Vallas and Johnson for discussions about Chicago's future, and will make a decision about an endorsement soon.

This decision is based on logic & tangibles. It’s not about emotion, noise, or the loudest tweets. It’s about our city, the most vulnerable communities, our youth, and our future. Our last 4 years has been rough & we need the next 4 to work for all of us. I’ll let you know soon. — Ja'Mal Green (@JaymalGreen) March 6, 2023