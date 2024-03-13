Paul Alexander, 78-year-old Dallas man who lived in an iron lung for most of his life, dies

DALLAS – Paul Alexander, a North Texas man who lived in an iron lung for most of his life, has died.

According to his obituary, he died on March 11. He was 78.

Alexander quickly rose to fame on social media, telling stories and answering questions about what it's like living in an iron lung. He lived in the iron lung since surviving polio in the 1950s.

Throughout his life, Alexander received a law degree, passed the bar, opened a successful practice and became a published author, his GoFundMe says.

The GoFundMe was created after Alexander was taken advantage of by previous caregivers. The money went towards maintaining the iron lung, housing and healthcare.

"I am so [grateful] to everybody who donated to my brother's fundraiser," his brother, Philip said. "It allowed him to live his last few years stress-free. It will also pay for his funeral during this difficult time. It is absolutely incredible to read all the comments and know that so many people were inspired by Paul. I am just so grateful."

Alexander's cause of death was not mentioned.

A few weeks ago, his social media manager posted a video saying he was rushed to the emergency room and hospitalized after contracting COVID-19. He was then released from the hospital.