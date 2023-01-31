Patrick Williams feeling more comfortable in year three with Bulls

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Bulls were back home Monday night – getting ready for Tuesday's game with the Los Angeles Clippers after a rough 1-2 road trip.

Patrick Williams was as big part of the Bulls' salvaging their lone win in Orlando on Saturday.

The third-year forward has been playing well. Half of his 16 points in the win against the Magic came in the final quarter.

Williams has been playing a little looser and more demonstrably of late. During the game on Saturday, he made a victory lap with his hand raised triumphantly at one point after making a shot.

"That was a celebration. D.T. and DeMar have been on me heavy about just not doing nothing – but I'm really not a celebration type of guy. It just doesn't come natural to me. But that one did. I don't know why – that one just came natural," he said. "I felt a little awkward doing it. I'm not sure how it looked, but it felt awkward. I probably won't do nothing else again."

The Bulls take on the Clippers at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Meanwhile, the NBA trade deadline is coming up on Thursday, Feb. 9.