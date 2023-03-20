Patrick Beverley making impact as Bulls fight for Play-In Tournament spot

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Chicago Bulls are back in the Play-In mix after back-to-back wins over the weekend.

But the team has to see Joel Embiid and the 76ers on Monday and Wednesday. The Bulls are winless in 12 games against Embiid.

But that was before Patrick Beverley was on the roster.

The Bulls won't have Alex Caruso due to a foot injury, but Javonte Green is available for the first time since December.

The Bulls are 7-4 since Beverley joined the team and on Saturday he showed his ability for getting it done on both ends of the floor. He hit five three-pointers in a win over the Miami Heat and tied a career-high with 14 points in a single quarter.

Head coach Billy Donovan is certainly not denying the Chicago native has made his impact felt.

"How much it's impacted, I don't know, but I love his message and his disposition and the way he is everyday," Donovan said. "He's got a great motor, great enthusiasm, loves the game and loves competing and I love being around him. Because he's a really genuine guy and he's a straight-up guy. I just love his passion. So I think it's helped out team. I don't know if it's changed our team, but I think when you get a guy like that, it always helps."

Going into Monday's contest, the Bulls held the No. 10 spot in the Eastern Conference, the final spot qualifying them for the Play-In Tournament.