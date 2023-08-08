Watch CBS News
Two patients at Northwestern Medicine talk about their successful double lung transplants

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Surgeons at Northwestern Medicine are celebrating two successful double lung transplants on two separate patients with the same rare genetic condition.

Both groundbreaking procedures happened within a few weeks of each other earlier this spring, and on Monday, the patients spoke about their new chance at life.

"I feel different. I feel like I can achieve things now. Now I can strive to be something more than some sick, disabled girl who can barely get off the couch," said recipient Yahaira Vega. 

Vega joined  Dennis Deer, Cook County Commissioner and situs inversus lung transplant patient recipient.

"This is a very special birthday. Because there was a time things were looking really gloomy. That I wouldn't see my birthday on August 7, 2023," Deer said.

Deer also shares a birthday with Doctor Bharat, the surgeon who performed his transplant.

First published on August 7, 2023 / 7:03 PM

