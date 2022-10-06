Pat Hughes, Steve Stone among finalists for Baseball Hall of Fame's Ford C. Frick Award

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We already know Chicago has some of the best baseball broadcasters in the country – and now two of them are finalists for the Ford C. Frick Award.

Cubs radio play-by-play announcer Pat Hughes and White Sox TV analyst Steve Stone are among 10 finalists for the Baseball Hall of Fame broadcasting award.

Chicago White Sox color analyst Steve Stone looks on prior to broadcasting the game against the Cleveland Indians on September 24, 2019 at Guaranteed Rate Field. Ron Vesely/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Stone is working his 35th year in broadcasting. He has been with the Sox for the last 15 years and spent 20 with the Cubs before that – working for most of that time alongside Harry Caray.

In his MLB playing career, Stone also pitched for both the Cubs and White Sox – as well as the San Francisco Giants and Baltimore Orioles.

Chicago Cubs radio broadcaster Pat Hughes works a game between the Cubs and the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2016. (Chris Sweda/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images) Chicago Tribune

Hughes has called Major League games for 40 years – the last 27 of them with the Cubs. He previously served as a play-by-play man for the Minnesota Twins and the Milwaukee Brewers.

We will find out the winner in December at Baseball's winter meetings.