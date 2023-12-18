Pastor of LGBTQ-friendly Chicago church reacts to Pope Francis saying priests can bless same-sex couples

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Roman Catholic priests can now bless same-sex couples, as Pope Francis formally changed the Vatican policy on Monday.

As CBS 2's Shardaa Gray reported, the pastor at one LGBTQ+-friendly church in Chicago said the move is a step in the right direction.

"Any progress that is made is welcomed by us," said of the Pastor Christian Coon of Urban Village Church – which holds services locations around the Chicago area. "I love the word 'blessing.' From what I understood, it's not a liturgical right, but there is a sense of blessing."

Urban Village is not a Catholic church or parish. It is an inclusive church that opens its doors to everyone, from all denominations - whether you're gay or straight.

"We're welcoming of all people and affirming them and marrying them," Rev. Coon said. "We want that opportunity for Catholics as well."

The declaration, published in a new document, marks a major departure for the Vatican. Pope Francis insists people seeking God's love and mercy shouldn't be subject to "exhausted moral analysis."

However, the blessings can only be offered during rituals that do not resemble marriage.

"On the one hand, for some, they may see this as baby steps. But I think for others, this is a pretty significant step," said Rev. Coon, "hopefully toward one day, in the Catholic Church, full inclusion so that all LGBTQ couples can have the same blessings and same rights that other straight couples have."

The Vatican says marriage is a lasting union between a man and a woman. As a result, it has long opposed same-sex marriage.

Just two years ago, the Pope said God "cannot bless sin" in a controversial 2021 decision about same-sex marriage.

"It could have happened decades and decades ago - especially because so many people have been harmed by different churches because of exclusion, and because they were told they are less than," said Rev. Coon. "So literally we have lost people. People have died because of this."

We are expecting to hear from the Archdiocese of Chicago about Pope Francis' declaration soon. The Diocese of Joliet said it does not have a statement at this time.