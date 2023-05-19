Watch CBS News
Local News

Passport wait times doubled ahead of travel season

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Passport wait times increase ahead of anticipated travel season
Passport wait times increase ahead of anticipated travel season 00:47

CHICAGO (CBS) -- If you're making plans to travel abroad, make sure you give yourself enough time to get your passport or get it renewed.

It's more than double what it used to be - now taking up to 13 weeks.

You can blame a surge in demand after the pandemic as it caused major delays at processing centers.

The state department issued nearly 22 million passports last year- a record high.

Right now, demand is up at least 30%. Even with more staff, wait times are still growing.

The issue could get worse this summer with an expected record-breaking travel season.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on May 19, 2023 / 8:13 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.