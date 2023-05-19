Passport wait times doubled ahead of travel season

CHICAGO (CBS) -- If you're making plans to travel abroad, make sure you give yourself enough time to get your passport or get it renewed.

It's more than double what it used to be - now taking up to 13 weeks.

You can blame a surge in demand after the pandemic as it caused major delays at processing centers.

The state department issued nearly 22 million passports last year- a record high.

Right now, demand is up at least 30%. Even with more staff, wait times are still growing.

The issue could get worse this summer with an expected record-breaking travel season.