Passport wait times doubled ahead of travel season
CHICAGO (CBS) -- If you're making plans to travel abroad, make sure you give yourself enough time to get your passport or get it renewed.
It's more than double what it used to be - now taking up to 13 weeks.
You can blame a surge in demand after the pandemic as it caused major delays at processing centers.
The state department issued nearly 22 million passports last year- a record high.
Right now, demand is up at least 30%. Even with more staff, wait times are still growing.
The issue could get worse this summer with an expected record-breaking travel season.
