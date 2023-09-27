Chicago First Alert Weather: Passing showers the rest of the day

CHICAGO (CBS) -- As the slow-moving disturbance rotates overhead, passing showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible through tonight.

Finally, tomorrow the system departs, and we dry out, according to CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kary Kleist. Any early morning clouds will gradually clear through the afternoon.

A dry weather pattern then parks across our region for several days.

Expect a sunny and warm weekend ahead. Temperatures will be running a good 10+ degrees above average.

The normal high is typically around 70 degrees.

TONIGHT: SHOWER CHANCE. PATCHY FOG LATE. LOW 62.

THURSDAY: SLOW CLEARING. HIGH AROUND 70.

FRIDAY: FULL SUN. HIGH 80.