CHICAGO (CBS) — Another hot and humid day is ahead.

Passing showers are possible Friday morning in the Chicago area. Rain moves into Northwest Indiana before wrapping up.

Highs will be in the mid-80s with humidity that is not expected to last throughout the day.

Sunshine returns for the weekend as highs rebound to the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Highs will be in the 70s and 80s next week.