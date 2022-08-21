Chicago First Alert Weather: Passing showers by afternoon

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Today will be much better than yesterday with a few passing showers at times, especially in the afternoon.

Brighter day with sun and clouds mixed after some morning fog. Afternoon temperatures reach the 70s before cooling into the 60s tonight. Showers wrap up here this evening as clouds depart.

Sunny tomorrow and dry weather holds throughout much of the week.

TODAY: FOG EARLY. CLOUDS & SUN MIXED, SHOWERS AROUND High: 76

TONIGHT: ANY SHOWERS END LOW: 63

TOMORROW: SUNNY AND PLEASANT HIGH: 79

