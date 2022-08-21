Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Passing showers by afternoon

By Laura Bannon

CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Today will be much better than yesterday with a few passing showers at times, especially in the afternoon. 

Brighter day with sun and clouds mixed after some morning fog. Afternoon temperatures reach the 70s before cooling into the 60s tonight. Showers wrap up here this evening as clouds depart. 

Sunny tomorrow and dry weather holds throughout much of the week. 

TODAY: FOG EARLY. CLOUDS & SUN MIXED, SHOWERS AROUND High: 76

TONIGHT: ANY SHOWERS END LOW: 63

TOMORROW: SUNNY AND PLEASANT HIGH: 79

Laura Bannon
Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

First published on August 21, 2022 / 6:34 AM

