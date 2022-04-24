Passengers panic when smoke fills CTA Blue Line station

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It was a hectic scene at a CTA Blue Line station Saturday afternoon when passengers jumped off the train after some people reported seeing smoke.

Several people posted videos of the chaos at the Logan Square stop to social media. The videos show people running to safety as the station is filled with smoke.

Several panicked passengers said they thought the commotion was caused by someone with a gun.

CTA officials said the issue was caused by a mechanical problem. Trains were delayed for a short time, but service was restored.

No one was hurt.

This comes less than two weeks after a man detonated a smoke bomb one a New York subway train before shooting at least 10 people.