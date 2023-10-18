Passenger shot to death while inside car on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 30-year-old man was shot and killed while inside a vehicle in the West Roseland neighborhood Tuesday night.

The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. in the 10900 block of South Wentworth Avenue.

Chicago police said the victim was a passenger in the vehicle when someone in a dark-colored SUV fired shots.

The victim was taken to Roseland Hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest and was pronounced dead.

No arrests were made.

Area Two detectives are investigating.