Passenger killed in Valparaiso car crash, police say

By Jeramie Bizzle

VALPARAISO, Ind. (CBS) – One person was killed following a car crash in Valparaiso, Indiana Wednesday morning.

The Valparaiso Police Department responded to a single motor vehicle crash in the area of State Road 49 and US. Highway 30 around 1:30 a.m. 

The passenger of the car was pronounced dead. The age and identity of the victim is unknown.

Police said alcohol and/or drugs were not believed to be a contributing factor at this time.

All ramps along the US Highway 30 and State Road 49 interchange was closed for investigation and reopened at 7 a.m.

The crash remains under investigation.     

First published on September 6, 2023 / 11:03 AM

