House partially collapses in fire in Humboldt Park

By Marissa Perlman

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Part of a house collapsed Wednesday evening as firefighters battled a fire at the house Wednesday evening.

As CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reported, the fire broke out in a home in the 3300 block of West Pierce Avenue, near North and Homan avenues.

As of 10 p.m., a massive Fire Department response remained active, with the efforts of focused on the rear part of the roof of the frame house.

All firefighters were accounted for after part of the house collapsed.

The cause of the fire remained unknown Wednesday night.

The building owner was at the scene late Wednesday.

First published on March 30, 2022 / 9:58 PM

