Participants graduate from Circuit Court of Cook County's (W)RAP program

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A group of people graduated with more than a diploma. They now have the skills and knowledge to lead better lives.

The graduates of the Cook County Circuit Court's "(W)RAP" program – which stands for Women's Rehabilitative Alternative Probation.

The program is for people convicted of non-violent drug offenses.

Instead of going to prison -- they get addiction treatment and work toward employment and education.

Officials say it's a rigorous program, but after graduating, they can work to clean up their records.

The program started 24 years ago, and this year, it became recognized as a national mentor court -- which means it's a model for other programs.