Part of parking garage collapses in Glendale, Wisconsin outside Milwaukee
GLENDALE, Wis. (CBS) -- Concrete collapsed in a parking garage at a busy mall north of Milwaukee Thursday.
It around 12:15 p.m. at the Bayshore Shopping Center in Glendale, Wisconsin.
Two cars were damaged in the partial collapse, but no one was hurt.
There was a pile of snow on the third floor of the garage when it collapsed, CBS 58 Milwaukee reported. Fire investigators believe the pile may have played a role.
The vehicles parked on the upper levels of the garage could be stuck where they are for months, CBS 58 reported.
CBS 58 reported Ellie Nakamoto-White reported employees of nearby Rocky Rococo's said they heard a loud crash and thought it was something like a train passing by.
The shopping center dates back to 1954, CBS 58 reported. The mall underwent two major redevelopments to be transformed into a mixed-use center beginning in 2006, CBS 58 reported.
