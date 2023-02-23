Part of parking garage collapses in Glendale, Wisconsin outside Milwaukee

GLENDALE, Wis. (CBS) -- Concrete collapsed in a parking garage at a busy mall north of Milwaukee Thursday.

It around 12:15 p.m. at the Bayshore Shopping Center in Glendale, Wisconsin.

Two cars were damaged in the partial collapse, but no one was hurt.

There was a pile of snow on the third floor of the garage when it collapsed, CBS 58 Milwaukee reported. Fire investigators believe the pile may have played a role.

A look at the partial parking garage collapse at Bayshore Mall that happened just after 12:15 this afternoon. Two cars crushed. Northshore fire chief says it doesn’t appear any people were inside. pic.twitter.com/dbJvGgONm0 — Natalie Shepherd (@NewsNatalie) February 23, 2023

The vehicles parked on the upper levels of the garage could be stuck where they are for months, CBS 58 reported.

CBS 58 reported Ellie Nakamoto-White reported employees of nearby Rocky Rococo's said they heard a loud crash and thought it was something like a train passing by.

I just heard from employees at the Rocky Rococo’s next door who say they heard a loud crash and thought there was a train passing by or something similar. They tell me they didn’t expect to come out and see the damage left from the garage. — Ellie Nakamoto-White (@ellienw_news) February 23, 2023

The shopping center dates back to 1954, CBS 58 reported. The mall underwent two major redevelopments to be transformed into a mixed-use center beginning in 2006, CBS 58 reported.