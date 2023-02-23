Watch CBS News
Part of parking garage collapses in Glendale, Wisconsin outside Milwaukee

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

GLENDALE, Wis. (CBS) -- Concrete collapsed in a parking garage at a busy mall north of Milwaukee Thursday.

It around 12:15 p.m. at the Bayshore Shopping Center in Glendale, Wisconsin.

Two cars were damaged in the partial collapse, but no one was hurt.

There was a pile of snow on the third floor of the garage when it collapsed, CBS 58 Milwaukee reported. Fire investigators believe the pile may have played a role.

The vehicles parked on the upper levels of the garage could be stuck where they are for months, CBS 58 reported.

CBS 58 reported Ellie Nakamoto-White reported employees of nearby Rocky Rococo's said they heard a loud crash and thought it was something like a train passing by.

The shopping center dates back to 1954, CBS 58 reported. The mall underwent two major redevelopments to be transformed into a mixed-use center beginning in 2006, CBS 58 reported.

CBS Chicago Team
The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on February 23, 2023 / 5:53 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

