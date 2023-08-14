Parliament of World's Religions conference kicks off at McCormick Place

Parliament of World's Religions conference kicks off at McCormick Place

Parliament of World's Religions conference kicks off at McCormick Place

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Thousands of religious and spiritual leaders have gathered in Chicago this week for the Parliament of the World's Religions conference at McCormick Place.

The weeklong event is designed to bring together leaders of hundreds of different religious and spiritual communities to promote engagement, understanding, and respect as they all seek to help create a better world.

Mayor Brandon Johnson spoke on the opening day of the conference, saying religious leaders are the best people to connect with community members.

"Your spiritual traditions have the power to guide people to a path of peace, and nurture a spirit of mutual respect and collaboration," he said.

The Parliament is headquartered in Chicago. Its roots date back to the 1893 World's Fair.