Park Ridge council to vote on approving a second marijuana dispensary

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Park Ridge city council will discuss a proposal Monday for a second pot dispensary the Morning Insiders first told you about the controversial plan to turn a shuttered veterans club into a recreational weed shop.

It was first turned down, but then aldermen voted to reconsider. Last month, the Park Ridge planning and zoning commission voted 6 to 2 in favor of recommending approval of a special use permit.

Neighbors CBS 2 spoke to don't want the dispensary near their homes.

"What message are you sending to the children? I mean to the adolescents? To the young adults? That this is OK because we're going to profit from this and its going to help to pay our pensions," asked Dr. Reggie Higgins.

The hot button issue is on the agenda Monday at the regular Park Ridge city council meeting.