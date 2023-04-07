Watch CBS News
Local News

1 dead, 3 injured after shooting inside residence in Park Forest

/ CBS Chicago

CHICGAO (CBS)-- One person is dead and three others were injured after a shooting in suburban Park Forest Friday morning. 

According to Park Forest police, four people were shot during a "gathering inside a residence" in the 100 block of Fir Street around 3:30 a.m. 

Police confirmed one person was pronounced dead on the scene. Two people were taken to local hospitals with gunshot wounds and one person was treated on the scene. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

This is a developing story. 

First published on April 7, 2023 / 7:00 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.