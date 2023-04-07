1 dead, 3 injured after shooting inside residence in Park Forest

CHICGAO (CBS)-- One person is dead and three others were injured after a shooting in suburban Park Forest Friday morning.

According to Park Forest police, four people were shot during a "gathering inside a residence" in the 100 block of Fir Street around 3:30 a.m.

Police confirmed one person was pronounced dead on the scene. Two people were taken to local hospitals with gunshot wounds and one person was treated on the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story.