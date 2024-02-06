Watch CBS News
Local News

Parents upset with CPS over cuts to transportation stipends

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Protesters upset over CPS ride money
Protesters upset over CPS ride money 00:59

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A sea of people wearing yellow rallied in Daley Plaza on Tuesday.

They demanded Chicago Public Schools (CPS)give students money to get to school during an ongoing bus driver shortage.

The group CPS Parents for Buses said CPS cut busing for magnet and selective enrollment schools for this school year.

They said CPS is now refusing to pay transportation allowances to families trying to get their children to and from school.

CPS responded to the protest. It said it is grappling with a severe driver shortage and that it needs to prioritize special education students with the drivers that it does have.

CPS added that it only made transportation stipends available during the previous school year.

CBS Chicago Team
cbs-2-logo-a.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on February 6, 2024 / 5:51 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.