Parents, teachers meet to discuss safety at Morton West after gun found

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Morton West High School hosts safety meeting
Morton West High School hosts safety meeting 00:27

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Teacher and parents on the far west side are coming together to talk about safety, after a scary moment on campus led to a confrontation with parents.

It all started when a gun was found at Morton West High School on Friday. Then, upset parents were heard yelling about the lack of metal detectors.

Wednesday night's safety meeting will include the Berwyn Police Department. The student who had the gun did not make any known threats.

First published on December 14, 2022 / 6:45 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

