Parents reminded to avoid heavy backpacks as kids head back to school

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Students are returning the classrooms soon and doctors are reminding parents overloaded backpacks could cause a lot of pain for kids.

The American Academy of Pediatrics says a child's backpack shouldn't weigh more than 15% of their body weight.

For a 75 pound student, that means no more than 11 pounds.

Kids should only have things they need that day in their backpack. Heavy items, like text books, should be closer to the child's body to even out the weight.

And a backpack with a padded back and wide straps helps distribute pressure best.