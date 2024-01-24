Parents concerned as CPS begins review of charter school contracts

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A showdown on charter schools is expected on Thursday in Chicago – as the city's Board of Education begins reviewing them and deciding on new contracts, if any.

Parents and the people who run the charter schools are concerned.

The contracts for a total of 49 charter schools in Chicago will be up for vote by the Chicago Board of Education Thursday. The decisions will determine for how long the charter schools' contracts will be renewed.

Nearly 30,000 students will be impacted.

"We've demanded the board give them seven-to-10-year renewal contracts, and they're scheduled to vote on it tomorrow," said Andrew Broy, president of the Illinois Network of Charter Schools, "and the board is proposing terms between three and four years - which we think is too short."

Broy said longer contracts mean more stability for the schools and their hiring.

"The schools have earned it," Broy said. "They're academically succeeding. They're doing quite well by their students. They're enrolling families and serving neighborhoods across the city, and they've earned their right to a longer term."

For some charter school parents like Myisha Shields, that stability is vital. Three of her children have graduated from a Chicago charter school, while two currently attend Mansueto High School in Brighton Park – part of the Noble Network of Charter Schools.

"We don't want to have to worry about after four or five years, what's going to happen," Shields said. "Charter should always be an option. School choice should always be an option."

Shields plans on joining other parents and the Illinois Network of Charter Schools at CPS headquarters downtown Thursday to protest the school board's proposed short-term renewal lengths.

"The current board appointed by the new mayor, Mayor Johnson, is decidedly anti-charter, and wants to review charters for compliance much more than performance," said Broy.

Meanwhile, CPS said in a statement that its leadership "do not make charter renewal or revocation decisions lightly. We are committed to working with charter leaders, listening to members of all of our school communities, and following our Board policies and procedures to ensure we make the best possible decisions about charter renewals for our students."

Right now, there is no appeal for the charter renewal term – meaning the schools cannot appeal the decision the board will make on their contract lengths.

The schools can appeal if the CPS board chooses to close a school – but the Illinois Network of Charter Schools said it does not anticipate such a thing will happen, and neither does CPS itself.