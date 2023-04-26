Watch CBS News
Naperville parents charged for encouraging daughters to fight classmate

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (CBS) -- Two parents in Naperville were arrested for encouraging their daughters to beat up a classmate.

Prosecutors say the morning of April 3, a girl in junior high was walking to her bus stop while being followed by two classmates and their stepfather.

They allegedly followed the victim to a different bus stop where they punched her.

Prosecutors say parents watched and encouraged the girls to quote, "Get her."

The parents are charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

First published on April 26, 2023 / 9:01 AM

