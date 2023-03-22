Watch CBS News
Palos Park police hosting scam awareness seminars for older adults

PALOS PARK (CBS) -- Police in southwest suburban Palos Park want to help seniors learn more about scams targeting them or their friends.

Many con artists think of older adults as prime targets because of their retirement savings, or because they may live alone.

There are two sessions today at the Kaptur Administrative Center, located at 123rd Street and 90th Avenue.

The first is happening from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. The second session is from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

