Watch CBS News
Local News

Palos Park police warn of scammers pretending to be ComEd workers

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Palos Park police warning of ComEd scammers
Palos Park police warning of ComEd scammers 00:22

PALOS PARK (CBS) -- Police in Palos Park issued an alert to residents about scammers calling and pretending to be ComEd.

The department says the caller claims they are trying to schedule an appointment.

ComEd knows about the scam and is warning customers they'll contact them by mail when trying to schedule an appointment. 

They're also telling customers to be careful about suspicious unsolicited phone calls or emails.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on August 17, 2023 / 8:30 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.