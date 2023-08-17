Palos Park police warn of scammers pretending to be ComEd workers
PALOS PARK (CBS) -- Police in Palos Park issued an alert to residents about scammers calling and pretending to be ComEd.
The department says the caller claims they are trying to schedule an appointment.
ComEd knows about the scam and is warning customers they'll contact them by mail when trying to schedule an appointment.
They're also telling customers to be careful about suspicious unsolicited phone calls or emails.
