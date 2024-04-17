Suburban Chicago police to hand out free helmets to children in need

Palos Park police to hand out free helmets to children

PALOS PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- The Palos Park Police Department wants to ensure kids play safely.

Officers will be handing out free bike helmets for children in need.

"We will work tirelessly to solidify as Palos Park's 'bicycle-friendly community' and serve as advocates reminding drivers and bikers to pay attention to their surroundings and reduce hazards to both," Police Commissioner Dan Polk said.

Officers will be out near the Cal-Sag Trail, especially on weekends.

Helmets will also be available for pick up at the police department.

Palos Park Police urged drivers to yield to bicyclists as they would with motorists.