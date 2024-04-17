Watch CBS News
Local News

Suburban Chicago police to hand out free helmets to children in need

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Palos Park police to hand out free helmets to children
Palos Park police to hand out free helmets to children 00:24

PALOS PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- The Palos Park Police Department wants to ensure kids play safely.

Officers will be handing out free bike helmets for children in need.  

"We will work tirelessly to solidify as Palos Park's 'bicycle-friendly community' and serve as advocates reminding drivers and bikers to pay attention to their surroundings and reduce hazards to both," Police Commissioner Dan Polk said.

Officers will be out near the Cal-Sag Trail, especially on weekends.

Helmets will also be available for pick up at the police department.

Palos Park Police urged drivers to yield to bicyclists as they would with motorists. 

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer at CBS 2 Chicago. Formerly of the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com, and Sportskeeda.

First published on April 17, 2024 / 8:24 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.