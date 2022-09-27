Palos Park PD gets pink patches for Breast Cancer Awareness Month
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Palos Park Police Department is in the pink.
This fall, police officers will sport the pink on patches and hats. It's all to raise awareness for breast cancer and groups working to find a cure for the disease.
The Palos Park Police Commissioner said officers will wear the patches throughout the month of October for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
