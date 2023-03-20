Palos Park Middle School 7th-, 8th-grade girls' volleyball teams win championships

PALOS PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- Girls' volleyball players at Palos South Middle School are on quite the hot streak.

The eighth-grade team won its championship game during the recent Southwest Interscholastic Conference Post-Season Volleyball Tournament, which took place on Saturday, March 11. They bested the previously-unbeaten Century Junior High team.

This was the fourth straight championship for the Palos South eighth-graders.

Members of the eighth-grade team include Julia Koeppen, Hope Kohler, Emily Tylka, Leyalli Mansour, Nicole Stec, Kacey Fitzpatrick, Mya Slowikowski, Amelia Kadamus, Audra Zukowski, Lexi Mackey, Greta Rimkevicius, Nora Netznik, Maya Kobylarczyk, and Aina Guzys. Martin Duggan is the coach.

The Palos South Middle School 8th-grade girls' volleyball team. Palos District 118

The eighth-grade team had a 15-1 record during the regular season for a second-place conference finish, and went 3-0 in the tournament.

"I'm so proud of these girls. They were determined and worked hard every day to get to this point," Duggan said in a news release "This was the perfect ending to an incredible season. Palos South is going to really miss this team."

The seventh-grade girls' team won their championship game too – topping Grissom Middle School.

Members of the seventh grade team include Ava Mackey, Teagan Jeffers, Sofia Wilson, Brooklyn Parr, Katy Zumerchik, Michelle Rozanski, Dorian Urquizo, Maggie Purtill, Makaleigh Terry, Maya Surdel, Molly Hackett, and Sarah Cairo. Scott Adams is the coach.

The Palos South Middle School 7th-grade girls' volleyball team. Palos District 118