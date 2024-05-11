Suburban Chicago man charged with possessing loaded gun at Naperville TopGolf

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (CBS) — A Cook County man was denied bail after he was allegedly found in possession of a loaded gun at the Naperville TopGolf Friday night, the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office announced.

Gary Howard, 20, of Palos Park, appeared in court Saturday morning charged with one count of Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon.

The office said just before 10 p.m., Naperville police officers were on routine foot patrol at TopGolf on Odyssey Court when they saw a handgun with an extended magazine in plain view on the rear driver's side floorboard of a car.

Officers continued surveillance on the car when two individuals, a male and a female, returned to the car, with the female entering the front passenger seat. It was further alleged that the male, later identified as Howard, opened the rear driver's side door, retrieved an item, and then entered the driver's seat. At that time, officers immediately activated their emergency lights and converged on Howard's car.

When officers searched the car, they found a loaded Glock 23 .40 caliber pistol with an extended magazine that had been moved to the driver's floorboard from the rear driver's side floorboard of the car. Howard was then arrested.

He is currently facing aggravated fleeing and eluding and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon charges out of Cook County.

Howard is scheduled to appear back in court on May 13 for arraignment.