Palestinian teen now in Chicago for life-saving treatment

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Palestinian teen from Gaza arrives in Chicago for life-saving treatment in what has become an exhausting humanitarian crisis in Gaza but there's a glimmer of hope for the double amputee arriving to cheeers and plenty of hugs.

While his trek half way around the world is now over, the real journey for 13 year-old Khalil from war-town Gaza has just begun.

A crowd of supporters on hand at Terminal 5 at O'Hare International Airport to welcome the teen to Chicago where he will start intensive medical care after losing both his legs in a bombing earlier this year.

It happened when Israeli forces targeted a barber shop in a village near Rafah.

"He's so excited to be here with you," said his sister Lulu.

"Our goals to rehabilitate these children, physically, psychologically, and give them the chance to be independent again."

Steve Sosebee is the Executive Director of Heal Palestine, the organization that has for years provided essential healthcare and support to Palestinian youth. It's an effort that has become exhausting with no shortage of obstacles in the wake of October 7.

Tens of thousands of injured children continue to suffer on the ground without proper medical treatment.

The group Heal Palestine works to help children come to the U.S. for treatment but they said it's a struggle to get families out of the area.

"The biggest challenge is that the Israelis are not giving permits for many of the children's mothers to come out. We have five kids that are willing to come out now but their mothers have been rejected," Sosebee said.

Khalil is the third child to be treated in Chicago thanks to the. and the 17th nationwide.

Fourteen-year-old Leyan, another teen treated in the Chicago area after she lost both her legs in an Israeli bombing , was on hand to greet Khalil. Now, both share a traumatic bond that they hope to turn inspirational.

"She wasn't able to walk so now she's able to walk now so she's very very very confident that he's gonna do OK," said Leyan, through Sirage Altarifi, a translator.

Khalil's recovery will not be easy because his care will include multiple surgeries in the next couple of months.

Depending on how he responds to treatment, he could be walking again with the help of prosthetics by as early as the end of the year.