Palestinian supporters rally outside Israeli consulate in Chicago

By CBS Chicago Team

CHICAGO (CBS) -- In the conflict between Israel and Hamas, more than 700 Israelis, 400 Palestinians and several Americans have been killed since Hamas' suprise attack on Saturday. 

At least 260 bodies were found at a music festival in Israel. 

The United Nationas says more than 123,000 Gazans have been displaced. 

In a show of support for Israel, the United States says it will add more fighter jets and attack plans in the region and move warship closer to the country. 

In Chicago Sunday Palestinian supporters rallied outside of the Israeli consulate near Madison and Canal. 

They also marched through streets in the Loop. 

The Chicago Coalition for Justice in Palestine protested against what it calls "decades of Israel's brutality and violations of Palestinian national and human rights and calls the attacks on Israel "self defense operations." 

First published on October 8, 2023 / 10:45 PM

