Large group of pro-Palestinian demonstrators march in downtown Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Hundreds of demonstrators came out in full force Wednesday evening, taking to the streets of downtown Chicago. They called for a cease-fire in the conflict between Israel and Hamas as hundreds have already died.

Chopper 2 spotted the protests starting in Federal Plaza where the pro-Palestinian rally quickly ballooned to well over 1,000 people.

CBS 2's Andrew Ramos was at the scene.

The airstrike that killed hundreds at a Gaza hospital on Tuesday was on the minds of many demonstrators.

Also mentioned was the fatal stabbing of 6-year-old Wadea Al-Fayoume in Plainfield Township, the victim of what police said was a hate crime because he was Muslim. The crowed held a moment of silence for the boy.

Hundreds gathered, many calling for a ceasefire. The demonstrators made their way toward the Israeli consulate at 500 West Madison Street, near the Ogilvie Transportation Center. That prompted the closure of access on Madison Street to the station. Customers were told to access the train platforms at Washington Street, one block north along Canal and Clinton Streets.

Demonstrators also called for global leaders to stop aiding Israel in the conflict. This was just the latest in a series of rallies from the group. They said they're planning more demonstrations in Chicago.