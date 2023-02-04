Palatine's St. Theresa School raises $2,000 in 'Change for Change' for therapy animals
CHICAGO (CBS) -- In the northwest suburbs, students in Palatine are collecting donations for a non-profit that deals with therapy animals.
On Friday, they got a visit from those very animals.
Every year, students at Saint Theresa School hold a "Change for Change" fundraiser. This year, they collected more than $2,000 and decided to donate it to Soul Harbor Ranch.
So "Luna" the miniature horse and a couple of therapy dogs came by to say thank you.
