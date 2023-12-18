Palatine man charged with hitting officer, worker with car after fight at suburban Chicago bar

PROSPECT HEIGHTS, Ill. (CBS) – A Palatine man was arrested and charged after running over an officer and an employee at a bar Sunday morning.

Gorge Alberto, 22, was charged with aggravated battery to a peace officer, aggravated battery, aggravated DUI, and failure to remain at the scene of a personal injury.

The incident happened around 4 a.m. at the HOME Bar, located in the 1200 block of North Rand Road in Arlington Heights, where police were called to a fight involving multiple patrons.

An employee from the bar and a Prospect Heights officer were in the parking lot attempting to break up the fight. That's when one of the suspects, Alberto, got into a car and struck the officer and employee while fleeing the scene.

Both were taken to a nearby hospital and were released with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. The officer was able to give the vehicle's direction of travel over the radio.

Around ten minutes later, the car was seen driving in Palatine. An officer stopped the vehicle at Rand and Bayside and was then joined by a Prospect Heights officer.

Police said Alberto showed signs of impairment, and Field Sobriety Tests were administered which confirmed he was impaired.

He was placed into custody and remains at the Prospect Heights Police Department.