Fire officials in Chicago suburb warning residents of dangerous ice conditions amid changing temperatures

PALATINE, Ill. (CBS) – The Palatine Fire Department issued a warning to residents to be aware of dangerous ice conditions.

The warning is due to the recent temperature changes that can create deceiving ice – commonly on ponds and lakes, making them unsafe to stand or walk on, officials said.



The department is reminding residents:

Ice is never 100% safe.

Ice seldom freezes or thaws at a uniform rate. It can be safe in one area and dangerously thin in another.

Never go out on the ice alone.

Never leave a child or pet unattended around icy bodies of water.

Always keep your pets on a leash so they can't venture onto the ice.

If your pet falls through the ice, do not attempt to rescue it. Call 911 for help.

Anyone who happens to fall through the ice or witnesses someone who has is advised to:

Do not panic.

Place your hands and arms on the ice and place your body against the ice. Kick hard with your legs and try to pull yourself out of the water and onto the ice, then lie down and try to roll away from the hole and crawl back towards the shore.

Call 911 immediately.

If you decide to help to "Reach, Throw, and Go" by trying to reach the person with a pole, ladder, tree branch, or another long object.

Do not go out onto the ice and try to make a rescue.

PFD is reminding everyone to be safe around frozen bodies of water.