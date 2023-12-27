Watch CBS News
Pair found dead inside home during well-being check on Chicago's Northwest Side

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An investigation is underway into the deaths of two people found in a home in Avondale Tuesday night.

Officers arrived at the home, in the 3300 block of North Central Park Avenue around 9:15 p.m., after requesting a well-being check by another tenant who expressed concern about their neighbors.

Police found the bodies of a 66-year-old woman and a 70-year-old man.

There were no signs of foul play.

Area 5 detectives are investigating. 

First published on December 27, 2023 / 6:51 AM CST

