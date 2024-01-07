Indiana woman, Chicago man charged with leading police on chase after stealing shoes from Oak Brook Nike Store

OAKBROOK, Ill. (CBS) – A man and woman, accused of fleeing from police after stealing hundreds worth of merchandise from the Oakbrook Nike store over the weekend, were denied bail, the DuPage County State's Attorney's office announced on Sunday.

Tikeisha Na'keyta Coleman, 29, of Decatur, Indiana, and Daevondre Powell, 25, of Chicago appeared before a judge in court on Sunday where they were denied pre-trial release. Coleman was charged with one count of aggravated fleeing and eluding, and Powell was charged with one count of burglary and one count of retail theft.

On Saturday, Oak Brook police officers responded to a call around 12:30 p.m. of a retail theft at the Nike Outlet store on 22nd Street. An investigation revealed that Powell allegedly entered the store and selected three pairs of Air Jordan shoes worth about $389. after selecting the shoes, Powell exited the store without paying and entered a car driven by Coleman who then fled the scene heading eastbound on 22nd Street.

An Oak Brook police officer saw the vehicle, activated his emergency lights and sirens, and initiated a pursuit. It is further alleged that instead of pulling over, Coleman sped away reaching speeds of approximately 81 mph in a 45-mph zone - disobeying a red light at 22nd Street and Route 83.

The pursuit ended on 17th Street in Maywood after Coleman rear-ended a pickup truck. She was then taken into custody. Powell was taken into custody following a brief foot pursuit.

Both are scheduled to appear back in court on Jan. 29, for arraignment.